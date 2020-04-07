Cajuns Football 2020 Win Total Set at 10 By Caesars

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns had their first 11 win season in school history in 2019 and are looking to repeat that performance or even surpass it come 2020. But how many wins does Vegas think they'll have?

Well, according to Caesars and Chris Fallica on Twitter their over/under is 10:

The Sun Belt Conference is expected to be very top-heavy and again a two-team race

Louisiana: 10

Appalachian State: 10

Troy: 7.5

Arkansas State: 6

Georgia Southern: 5.5

Georgia State: 5.5

Coastal Carolina: 4.5

Monroe: 4

South Alabama: 4

Texas State: 3.5

In addition to the regular conference schedule, the Cajuns will play McNeese and Wyoming at Cajun Field to begin the season and then later face New Mexico State and Missouri on the road.

