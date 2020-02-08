Cajuns Falter in Final Minutes, Fall to Georgia Southern, 86-79

Ike Smith and Quan Jackson combined for 48 points to lead Georgia Southern to an 85-79 win over the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Saturday night before a crowd of 3,876 at the Cajundome.

Elijah McCadden added 12 points and Calvin Wishart hit four free throws in the final minute to finish with ten points.

Cedric Russell had a season high 23 points for the Cajuns, who also got double figure scoring from P. J. Hardy (16), Jalen Johnson (14) and Tirus Smith (10).

The Cajuns played most of the game without head coach Bob Marlin, who was ejected after technical fouls called by officials John Heatley and Nathan Bernis with 14:08 remaining in the first half.

Louisiana (10-15, 5-9 Sun Belt) went on a 9-2 run to take a 74-67 lead with 6:20 to play, with Malik Wilson and Smith combining for the nine points. But Georgia Southern (15-10, 9-5) went on a 9-0 run with Jackson and McFadden scoring all nine points to give the Eagles a 76-74 lead with 3:32 remaining.

Johnson hit a triple to give the Cajuns a one point lead but Jackson answered with a three ball of his own. Johnson's layup tied the game with 1:37 left.

But that would be the last points for Louisiana.

Wishart hit a jumper and after a Cajun miss, Smith hit one of two free throws. Russell missed the front end of a one and one and Wishart hit a pair of free throws. Russell against missed the front end and Wishart hit two more free throws for the final margin.

Smith and Jackson combined to hit 18-23 field goals in the game, leading Georgia Southern to 58.2 percent shooting (32-55). The Eagles, who lead the Sun Belt in three point field goals per game, were held to just 5-14. But Georgia Southern turned the Cajuns over 15 times with many of those leading to fast break buckets. The Eagles had a 21-10 advantage in points off turnovers.

Louisiana is back in action Thursday night when they face South Alabama in Mobile.