Cajuns Fall to Texas St. as Win Streak Comes to End

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns suffered their first league loss of the 2020-2021 Sun Belt Conference men's college basketball season on Saturday afternoon.

Louisiana fell to the Texas St. Bobcats, 71-59, at the Cajundome, as Texas St. avenged an 83-77 overtime loss to the Cajuns in the conference opener for the respective schools on Friday night.

The loss snapped Louisiana's seven-game win streak.

UL led the contest, 17-10, at the 8:31 mark of the first half, before Texas St. outscored the Cajuns, 14-7, over the remainder of the half, which tied the game, 24-24, as the two teams headed to the halftime break.

Texas St. outshot Louisiana over the first 20 minutes of play, 43%/29%, including a 38%/27% advantage from beyond the three-point arc, while the Bobcats outrebounded the Cajuns, 17-12.

Isiah Small led the way for the Bobcats in the first half, with seven points and three rebounds, while Mylik Wilson paced the Cajuns with ten points.

Louisiana held its last lead of the game, 37-36, at the 14:52 mark of the second half, before Texas St, outscored them the rest of the way, 35-22, to help them to the 71-59 triumph.

Texas St. ended up outshooting Louisiana from the field, 60%/35%, including a 46%/29% advantage from beyond the three-point line, while also finishing with a 29-22 rebounding edge.

The Bobcats were led by Small, who finished with 18 points and four rebounds.

In a losing cause for the Cajuns, Wilson scored 14 points, while Cedric Russell added 11.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Texas St. improved to 7-4, overall, and 1-1, in Sun Belt Conference play, while Louisiana fell to 7-2, and 1-1, respectively.

The Cajuns return to action on Friday when they play host to the Little Rock in the first game of a two-game series at the Cajundome.