Cajuns Fall Short in 7-6 Loss to UL-Monroe

Louisiana's eight-game home stretch got off to a rocky start with a 7-6 loss to the UL-Monroe Warhawks on Tuesday night.

With the loss, Louisiana drops to 22-18 on the season. The midweek game does not count against the Cajuns' conference record, but they are now 15-7 at home and 3-1 this season against the Warhawks.

Austin Perrin pitched well in his start for the Cajuns. He threw three scoreless innings, allowing only three hits while striking out four batters.

Louisiana scored first with one run on three hits in the third inning. A runner got caught on a play at home plate on the RBI-hit to prevent a second run from scoring, but the Cajuns had a 1-0 lead.

UL-Monroe scored the tying run on a throwing error in the fifth, but it was just the start of a big inning for them. A wild pitch gave them the lead, and a two-out single plated two more runs to put them in front 4-1.

The Cajuns answered with a one-out rally in the sixth inning, using four straight hits after two leadoff walks to score four runs and retake the lead 5-4. However, it was short-lived, as a leadoff double in the top of the seventh inning came around to score on a passed ball.

After the Warhawks tied the game in the seventh, the Cajuns offense got runners in scoring position in each of the final three innings but struggled to get the big hit to retake the lead.

In the seventh inning, a leadoff walk got to second base on a sacrifice bunt, but a strikeout and fly-out stranded that runner in scoring position.

In the eighth inning, the Cajuns got runners on second and third base with two outs, but a pop-up kept them from scoring again.

UL-Monroe broke the scoreless stretch in the top of the ninth. With two outs, a walk put a base runner on, and the Warhawks got the biggest hit of the night with a two-run home run to take a 7-5 advantage.

Louisiana got a leadoff walk and one-out single to bring the winning run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth. A wild pitch scored a run, and a walk and stolen base put the tying run at third and winning run at second base with two outs. However, a strikeout ended the game, and stranded the fourth and fifth runners in scoring position of the final three innings.

In total, the Cajuns stranded 11 baserunners in the game. They were 0-6 with runners in scoring position in the final three innings after starting 5-10 in those situations.

Up next, Louisiana gets back into conference play with a three-game weekend series at home against the Texas State Bobcats. Texas State is in fourth place in the Sun Belt West Division with a 7-8 conference record while the Cajuns are third at 8-7. Game one is set for Friday at 6:00 p.m.

