The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns wanted to grab some momentum down the final stretch but the abysmal shooting from beyond the arc didn't allow for that. The Cajuns shot just 2 of 20 from behind the 3 point line and that allowed the Little Rock Trojans to come away with the 91-69 victory. The Cajuns fall to 12-18 overall and 7-12 in conference play.

The Trojans started out fast getting out to a 16-4 lead after going on an 8-0 run but the Cajuns started battling trying to get back in the game and went on a 12-0 run to tie the game up. The Trojans went on another run to retake the lead in the first half.

The Cajuns had 3 players score 8 points apiece in the 1st half and another player had 7 points. They had 18 rebounds and 9 assists as a team at the end of the half. The Cajuns were hoping that the fight they showed in the first half would show again in the 2nd half.

Unfortunately the fight that the Cajuns showed in the 2nd half wasn't enough as the Trojans went on to make the first 5 out of 7 shots to blow the game open and not look back. The Cajuns were led in scoring by Cedric Russell who had 17 points. Louisiana will finish the regular season at home on Tuesday when they face off against Coastal Carolina.