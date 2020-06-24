Cajuns Face Rutgers in 1983 NCAA Tournament – VIDEO

For all you old school Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball fans; this is some awesome throwback video.

It's the complete broadcast of an opening-round NCAA Tournament game between Louisiana (then USL) and Rutgers, which was aired on ESPN from Hartford, Connecticut.

Unfortunately, the Cajuns lost, 60-53, but it's still fun to go back and check out some of the best players in school history.

The Cajuns, who finished 22-7 that season, were led in scoring by Graylin Warner (16.6) and Dion Brown (15.3), while freshman George Almones (12.7), senior Dan Gay (10.3), and senior Johnny Collins (6.1) were the other starters.

Junior Alonza Allen (7.9) was the sixth man who provided instant offense for coach Bobby Paschal squad.

Rutgers was led by Roy Hinson, who went on to have a very successful 8-year NBA career.

Enjoy the game as we turn back the clock: