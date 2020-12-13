The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, who were idle this weekend, fell just a little in one of the major top 25 college football polls.

Louisiana checks in at number 18 in this week's Amway Coaches Top 25 poll, which was released on Sunday, down one spot from a week ago.

Last week, the Cajuns were ranked at number 17 Coaches Poll, while also checking in at number 17 in the Coaches Poll.

Also last week, UL was ranked at number 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Louisiana ran their current win streak to six on Friday, December 4, defeating Appalachian St. Mountaineers, 24-21, in a Sun Belt Conference contest in Boone, North Carolina in their regular-season finale.

UL is currently 9-1, overall, and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play, winning the Western Division title and securing them a spot in the league championship game for the third consecutive year.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday, December 19 when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship.

Kickoff time is now slated for 2:30 p.m.

In the latest poll this week, the Coaches poll lists Alabama as the top-ranked team in the land, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio St., and Texas A&M in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, are Cincinnati, Indiana, Iowa St., Georgia, and Oklahoma.

At 11-15, the poll lists Florida, Coastal Carolina, USC, Northwestern, and North Carolina, followed by BYU, Iowa, Louisiana, Miami, and Tulsa in spots 16-20.

Finally, in positions 21-25, are Liberty, Oklahoma St., North Carolina St., Texas, and San Jose St.

