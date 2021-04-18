Cajuns Drop Game 1 Against South Alabama 4-1

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns baseball team pitched well but struggled at the plate in a 4-1 game one loss to open their three game series against the South Alabama Jaguars.

With the loss, the Cajuns are now 20-13 overall and 7-3 in Sun Belt Conference play.

After two separate weather delays postponed the start of game one to Sunday night, it took only two at-bats for the first run of the game to come across.

Ben Fitzgerald cracked his 10th home run of the season to give the Cajuns an early 1-0 advantage in the first inning. However, that was the only run they scored. The home run was the first of only four Louisiana hits in the game.

Cajuns ace pitcher Spencer Arrighetti opened the game up with three scoreless innings, but he ran into trouble in the fourth.

A leadoff walk and throwing error put runners at the corners with no outs, and the Jaguars took advantage of the situation. A single and double scored three runs and a two-out single added a fourth..

The Jaguars plated the first four-run inning Arrighetti has given up this season. Arrighetti threw 27 pitches in the inning, and, even though only two of the four runs were earned, the Jaguars took a 4-1 lead.

After that half-inning, Arrighetti was excellent. He retired 10 consecutive batters and worked three straight clean innings. That one half-inning gave Arrighetti his second loss of the season as he fell to 6-2 on the year. He finished with seven innings pitched, giving up six hits, four runs, two earned runs, and one walk while striking out three Jaguars.

Jacob Schultz pitched a scoreless eighth, but the Cajuns offense could not string together hits for a rally. Louisiana's offense failed to get two runners on base in the same inning in the entire game. They stranded four runners in total, and, outside of Fitzgerald's home run in the first, were held completely silent in the series opener.

Up next, Louisiana will have the final two games of the series in a doubleheader on Monday. Game one will start at 12:00 p.m.

