After the game she had on Sunday, this shouldn't be a surprise.

Louisiana's Ty'Reona Doucet has been named the inaugural Sun Belt Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the 2018-19 season.

Doucet nabbed a pair of double doubles to start the season as the Cajuns split their first two games. Against Lamar, the sophomore from Ville Platte scored 18 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. But against McNeese on Sunday, she was even better, with 29 points and a school record 22 rebounds.

The Cajuns are back in action Wednesday morning at 11am in the annual education game at the Cajundome.