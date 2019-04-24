The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Softball team was able to keep their focus in Ruston as they defeated Louisiana Tech 7-2 on Wednesday. This victory was their 20th straight.

Summer Ellyson would get the start in the circle for Louisiana on this night.

It was a quick start for the Cajuns offense as they grabbed an early lead when third baseman Kara Gremillion blasted a two-run home run to right field, 2-0 UL.

Unfortunately, that lead wouldn't last long as Tech right fielder Mary Terral smashed a two-run shot herself to tie the game up at 2.

From there it was all Cajuns as they would score in three straight innings (2nd-4th) and held a 7-2 lead. A lead that they would not relinquish and go onto win by that same score.

Summer Ellyson would also settle in from the second inning on where she wouldn't allow a hit and threw six innings with Carrie Boswell relieving her in the seventh. Summer wasn't on her A game as she walked three and only struck out five but it was good enough to win her 30th game of the season.

The offense was solid, collecting seven hits and the big ones came from Kara Gremillion with the two-run shot, Julie Rawls went 2-2 with three RBI's, and Keeli Milligan was 2-4 with two runs scored.

With the win, the team improves to 43-4 overall.

Up next for Louisiana they'll return home for senior weekend to take on Coastal Carolina Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2 p.m.), Sunday (12 p.m.).

