Cajuns Blank McNeese For Their Third Straight Win

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns took care of business on Tuesday evening in Lake Charles as they shutout the McNeese Cowboys 7-0 for their third straight victory.

The Cajuns got out early and often in this one as they opened up the scoring in the third inning with Jonathan Windham swinging on 3-0 and connecting up the middle scoring Alex Hannie. Next, it was Ben Fitzgerald who had a strong game at the plate delivered a two-run single to increase the early lead 3-0.

Louisiana would tack on one in the fourth as Brandon Talley continues to break out of his early-season slump with an RBI double. In the fifth, it was Nick Hagedorn scoring a run with an infield single 5-0 UL.

Carter Robinson got the start and cruised through five innings tossing only sixty pitches allowing three hits, one walk and struck out three batters.

Newly reassigned to the bullpen Connor Angel entered in the sixth and threw 1.2 innings throwing 28 pitches and struck out two.

In the later innings, the Cajuns would plate a pair of insurance runs with Ben Fitzgerald hitting a solo homerun and Gavin Bourgeois drove home another with an RBI groundout, 7-0 UL.

Carter Robinson picked up the win to improve his record to 2-1 on the year and the Cajuns move to within one game of a .500 record as they're now 8-9 overall.

On tap for Louisana this weekend they'll welcome in Coastal Carolina to open up Sun Belt Conference play. Friday they'll play at 6 p.m., Saturday first-pitch is at 2 p.m. and Sunday they'll finish up the weekend at 1 p.m.

Ragin' Cajuns Postgame Extra:

For all my sports posts and to hear my inner sports thoughts, make sure to keep up with me on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook