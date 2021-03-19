Cajuns Beat TCU 7-2 Behind Dominant Pitching, Two Home Runs

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns opened their weekend series against the 15th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs with a 7-2 win behind an emphatic pitching performance by starter Spencer Arrighetti.

Arrighetti, against his former team, threw 6.2 innings, only giving up four hits and one run, striking out eight batters. He kept the Horned Frogs scoreless until he gave up a solo home run with two outs in the top of the seventh inning.

Arrighetti said that he felt in control of his emotions in his dominant performance.

"I think I did a good job of handling my emotions," Arrighetti said. "The approach is always the same, to pitch well and help my team win."

That was all the Cajuns bats needed. They opened up the scoring in the bottom of the fourth after Ben Fitzgerald tripled with one out and Drake Osborn used a sac fly to bring him home. However, that was far from Fitzgerald's biggest hit of the night.

That specific hit came in the bottom of the 6th when he crushed a three-run home run to extend the Cajuns lead to 4-0.

Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs was complementary of Fitzgerald's performance at the plate.

"He's a lightning bolt," Deggs said. "He's just thunder and lightning. He was really starting to get to that point a year ago. I think he's just scratching the surface of what he can be as a hitter."

Louisiana got insurance runs in the following inning with their second three-run home of the night, this time coming off the bat of Tyler Robertson. The 7-1 lead effectively put the game out of reach for the Cajuns, and they went on to win 7-2.

With the victory, the Cajuns are now 11-8 on the season. They are 8-2 at Russo Park.

Deggs said his team played a complete game against the nationally-ranked Horned Frogs.

"We just played rock-solid, good Cajun baseball," Deggs said. "We set a great tone on the mound. That's probably an understatement. We were relentless in all three phases."

Up next, the Cajuns will play game two of the three game series against the Horned Frogs. Freshman starter Hayden Durke will be on the mound for the Cajuns.

