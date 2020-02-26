Cajuns Battle But Come Up Short Against Northwestern

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Close but no cigar for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Baseball team Wednesday night as the Northwestern State Demons defeated Louisiana 10-8.

It was a parade of bullpen arms on both sides tonight with Brandon Talley getting the start and he pitched into the fourth inning but couldn't record an out. Jacob Schultz was the first man out of the bullpen and he went an inning and a third as his up and down start to the season continued as he allowed a big three-run home run to first baseman Peyton Davis. Brock Batty came in after that and allowed a couple of more runs as his rocky start also continued.

The Demons would put up five runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to take a commanding 9-3 lead but the Cajuns didn't go quietly.

UL came back with three of their own in the bottom of the fifth as Nick Hagedorn and Brennan Breaux came up with clutch two-out hits.

Then, in the seventh inning, it was Ben Fitzgerald with a big two-out, two-RBI hit to close the gap to one at 9-8 but unfortunately, that's as close as Louisiana could get.

Northwestern State would tack on another run in the eighth off of Dane Dixon who made his UL debut tonight and 10-8 is how the game would end.

With the loss, the Cajuns fall to 2-7 overall and will welcome in Sam Houston State this weekend for a three-game set.

