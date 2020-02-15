Once again, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns got a stellar pitching performance, but their bats remained silent for the second consecutive game as they fell to Louisiana Tech 2-1 Saturday afternoon before 5,109 at M. L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

The Cajuns managed just one hit, a solo homer by Hayden Cantrelle in the fourth inning and failed to get a base runner in the last 5.1 innings of the game.

Jonathan Fincher (1-0) pitched six strong innings for the Bulldogs, allowing just the one hit, while walking two and striking out two. Kyle Crigger retired all nine batters he faced, striking out six.

Meanwhile, the Cajuns got another strong pitching performance from their starter, as WIll Moriarty allowed six hits and two runs in 4.1 innings. Brandon Talley came in, allowing two hits in 3.1 innings, while Australia native Luke Cronin allowed one hit in 1.1 innings.

Tech got on the board in the third inning when Alex Ray led off with a double to right field and moved to third on a ground ball by Taylor Youg. Hunter Wells followed with an RBI single to give the Bulldogs (1-0) a 1-0 lead. Following Cantrelle's homer, Tech bounced right back in the fifth when Ray singled and went to second on a sacrifice by Young. Talley came on and got Wells on a grounder before Parker Bates delivered what proved to be the game winner with a single to center.

The Cajuns will try one more time to get in the win column on the first weekend when they face Louisiana Tech at 1:00 pm Sunday.