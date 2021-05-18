Cajuns Baseball Game at New Orleans Canceled

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns final non-conference game of the regular season has been washed out.

According to the University of Louisiana Department of Athletics, tonight's game between the Cajuns and the New Orleans Privateers has been canceled.

The same line of storms that flooded the Lake Charles and Acadiana areas on Monday have flooded the New Orleans and Baton Rouge metropolitan areas. Parts of the New Orleans metro area received between three and five inches of rain early Tuesday morning, with some isolated areas receiving eight inches of rain.

The Cajuns will play their final regular season series this weekend at home against Troy. That series could determine who wins the Sun Belt Western Division Championship. The series will also mark Senior Weekend, with the Cajuns baseball program honoring its four seniors, Jack Burk, Brennan Breaux, Austin Bradford, and Drake Osborn. The program will also honor 13 graduates who did not return after the COVID pandemic.

Jay Walker and Brad Topham will have the call of those three games on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL.