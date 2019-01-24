The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns haven't played in the Cajundome in 19 days, but that changes tonight when Louisiana (11-7, 2-3 Sun Belt) plays host to South Alabama (9-10, 2-4). Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00 and can be heard on ESPN1420 and HOT107.9 beginning at 6:30.

This will be the 58th meeting between the two schools in a series that dates back to 1976. Louisiana has a narrow lead in the series, 30-27 and has won the last four meetings between the two teams. All but four of the meetings have come since the two became conference mates in the 1991-92 season.

The Jaguars have a new head coach in Richie Riley, but he isn't a stranger to the Cajuns. Riley coached Nicholls State the past two seasons and led the Colonels to a co-championship in the Southland Conference a year ago. The Jaguars have dropped four straight league games after winning their first two, but three of the losses were by a combined six points.

South Alabama is led by a pair of preseason all-Sun Belt picks. Josh Ajayi leads the Jaguars in scoring (15.6) and rebounding (8.2). Rodrick Sikes is second on the club in scoring at 13.8. Trhae Mitchell and newcomer Kory Holden, who has played at both Delaware and South Carolina, each score 13.3 per game.

South Alabama will try to slow down Louisiana's JaKeenan Gant. The Cajuns senior has been a terror on the league since conference play began. Gant leads the Sun Belt during league games in scoring (30.6), rebounds (10.0) and blocked shots (2.2) while ranking second in field goal percentage (61.1%). He is also shooting 88% from the free throw line in those five games.

The coaching staffs are participating in Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Weekend, to help raise funds and awareness of the fight against cancer.