Cajuns’ 2020 Football Schedule Released

A pair of nationally televised games highlight the 2020 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football schedule, released today by the University and the Sun Belt Conference.

Nationally televised games on the Cajuns' schedule include a rematch of the last two Sun Belt Conference Championship Games, as Louisiana visits Kidd-Brewer Stadium to take on Appalachian State on Wednesday, October 7th on ESPN2. The other nationally televised contest takes place on Thursday, November 5 when Louisiana hosts Arkansas State at Cajun Field.

The Cajuns open with a pair of non-conference contests as Louisiana plays host to McNeese State in the annual Herbert Heyman Football Classic September 5th and then hosts another set of Cowboys as Wyoming makes its first ever visit to "The Swamp" Saturday, September 12th.

Louisiana opens conference play the following Saturday when they travel to Georgia State. It will be the first visit to the new GSU Football Stadium, formerly Turner Field. That game will take place on September 19th. The following Saturday, Louisiana returns home to face Georgia Southern on September 26.

Following the game at App State, the Cajuns will get a Saturday home game in October as Louisiana entertains Coastal Carolina on Saturday, October 17, expected to be the Cajuns' Homecoming Game.. The Cajuns then travel to Las Cruces, NM for a non-conference game at New Mexico State October 24 and then will try to avoid a ghostly upset at Texas State on Halloween night, October 31.

The Cajuns then have the short week before hosting Arkansas State and will close the home season the following Saturday, November 14 against South Alabama. The first meeting ever between Louisiana and Missouri will take place in Columbia November 21st before the Cajuns close the regular season with their annual in-state battle with ULM, slated for Malone Stadium November 28th.

Kickoff times for the games will be announced at a later date.

LOUISIANA 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE (HOME GAMES IN CAPS)

SATURDAY, SEPT. 5 McNEESE STATE (HERBERT HEYMANN FOOTBALL CLASSIC)

SATURDAY, SEPT 12 WYOMING

Saturday, Sept. 19 at Georgia State*

SATURDAY, SEPT 26 GEORGIA SOUTHERN*

WEDNESDAY, OCT 5 at Appalachian State (ESPN2)*

SATURDAY, OCT 17 COASTAL CAROLINA*

Saturday, Oct. 24 at New Mexico State

Saturday, Oct. 31 at Texas State*

THURSDAY, NOV. 5 ARKANSAS STATE (ESPNU)*

SATURDAY, NOV. 14 SOUTH ALABAMA* (SENIOR DAY)

Saturday, Nov. 21 at Missouri

Saturday, Nov. 28 at ULM*