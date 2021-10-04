Cajun Slang Words and Phrases We Love

How great is it that people love our unique culture and heritage so much? Being in Louisiana generally means we have more fun than everybody else, and we do it with the best food, and people. We love our little state, even though we know it might not be for everybody, sha.

Have you ever had someone from up north come to visit, and tell you they can't understand how we talk down here? All. The. Time. We know we have an amazing state, and with that comes different dialects around Louisiana. Folks in Cajun country talk waaaay differently than those near Shreveport or New Orleans. And slang words...well, that's a whole other language here in Acadiana.

I was trying to make up a list of some cajun slang words for some out of state friends who'll be here in Acadiana later on this month. Some of my favorites are below. This is by no means a complete list, or even words that might be said in every household in Acadiana. Feel free to add your own in, because life is about sharing what's best about where you live. And let's be honest, these are not literal translations, and they might not mean the same to you. But they sure are fun to say!

Photo by Ardian Lumi on Unsplash

Boo - your honey, your sweetie

your honey, your sweetie Cher, Sha - sweetheart, baby

sweetheart, baby T - put this before anyone's name, and it means 'little'. Like T John

put this before anyone's name, and it means 'little'. Like T John Sussie - add a little something extra or sweet

add a little something extra or sweet Ro-Day - run the roads, wander around

bob-orchard via unsplash

Lagniappe - something extra

something extra Parrain - Godfather

Godfather Nanny - Godmother

Godmother Ahnvee - 'a hankering for', hunger

gant laborde via unsplash

Pass a Good Time - gonna have a good time

- gonna have a good time Couillion - a nice way to put it would be a 'rascal'

- a nice way to put it would be a 'rascal' Ils sont partis - They're off!

- They're off! Gris Gris - put a spell on them

jessica tan via unsplash

Come See - come here

- come here Frisson - get a little shiver

- get a little shiver Ça c'est bon - that's good!

- that's good! Allons - Let's go

- Let's go Menoo- cat or kitty