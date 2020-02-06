The Louisiana Men's and Women's basketball teams both hit the hardwood tonight, as the men host Georgia State and the women travel to South Alabama.

Men's action can be heard on Hot 107.9 beginning at 6:30, while the women will be on ESPN1420 beginning at 5:45.

Men's basketball has a couple of special features. The game is part of the American Cancer Society's and Coaches Vs. Cancer #Gimme5 Whiteout Cancer game with fans encouraged to give $5 towards the #Gimme5 campaign with proceeds benefiting the American Cancer Society in its fight against pediatric cancer.

Head coach Bob Marlin is pledging $100 for every 3-pointer made by the Ragin' Cajuns in the game and Whiteout shirts will be provided to all who donate at least $5. Shirts will be available for pickup at the game. In addition, country music singer Julie Roberts is on hand and will perform at halftime and sing the national anthem.

The Cajuns (9-14, 4-8 Sun Belt) will hope to get a little payback on the Panthers (15-8, 8-4) after Marlin's injury riddled club was beaten 90-52 back on January 9th. Louisiana was without the services of Trajan Wesley, Malik Wilson and P. J. Hardy for that game. Wilson and Hardy will be ready to go tonight.

Meanwhile, Coach Garry Brodhead's squad is hoping for a season sweep against the Jaguars (10-11, 5-4) after taking a 73-68 win earlier this season. Louisiana (13-7, 6-3 Sun Belt) is currently tied for fourth place in the league and only one game out of second place. The top two teams get a bye to the semifinals of the conference tournament, while third and fourth place get to host the first round and quarterfinal games.