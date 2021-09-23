Cajun Field to Host Two 2021 HS Football State Championship Games

Cajun Field will host a pair of high school football state championship games in December, the LHSAA Executive Committee announced on Wednesday.

On Saturday, December 11th, the Division II and Division IV championships will be held in Lafayette at Cajun Field.

STM has won the last two DII state titles.

Eight days prior, Tulane will host the Division I and Division III title games on Friday, December 3rd, in uptown New Orleans.

The Caesars Superdome in New Orleans will continue to host the 1A, 2A, 3A, 4A, and 5A state championships, with the games set for December 10th and 11th, creating an overlap on the final day with state championship games taking place at Cajun Field.

Who will be playing in the title games?

There's still a lot of football to be played between now and December, but here is a look at the latest LSWA polls heading into week 4.

Class 5A

School Rec Pts Prev

Catholic-BR (11) 3-0 143 1 Zachary 3-0 126 2 Brother Martin 1-0 108 3 Ponchatoula (1) 1-0 99 T5 Alexandria 3-0 82 9 Acadiana 1-2 74 4 West Monroe 1-1 62 T5 Capt. Shreve 3-0 49 10 John Curtis 0-1 42 7 Byrd 3-0 37 NR

Others receiving votes: Ruston 35, Scotlandville 25, Destrehan 19, Benton 9, East St. John 7, Parkway 5, Haughton 4, Dutchtown 4, Rummel 3, Lafayette 1.

Class 4A

School Rec Pts Prev

Neville (5) 3-0 139 1 Karr (7) 1-0 136 2 Warren Easton 1-0 117 4 Westgate 2-1 96 5 Northwood-Shreve. 2-1 88 6 Carencro 1-2 85 3 STM 1-2 76 7 Cecilia 2-1 59 10 Vandebilt Catholic 0-1 29 8 Assumption 1-1 25 9

Others receiving votes: Leesville 22, Teurlings Catholic 19, Liberty 15, Plaquemine 3, Minden 3, Carver 1, Huntington 1, Lakeshore 1.

Class 3A

School Rec Pts Prev

University (10) 3-0 142 1 St. James (1) 2-0 129 3 Madison Prep 3-0 114 4 Union Parish (1) 2-1 108 2 Lake Charles Prep 2-1 87 6 Sterlington 3-0 84 7 De La Salle 0-1 77 5 St. Martinville 3-0 52 8 E.D. White 1-0 46 9 Church Point 3-0 31 10

Others receiving votes: Iowa 30, Jena 12, North Webster 10, Mansfield 7, Lutcher 5, Booker T. Washington-N.O. 2.

Class 2A

School Rec Pts Prev

LCA (11) 3-0 142 1 Many (1) 2-1 127 2 Newman 1-0 113 3 Amite 1-0 108 4 Notre Dame 3-0 84 5 Mangham 2-1 81 6 Loreauville 3-0 64 7 St. Charles 1-0 53 8 General Trass 3-0 48 10 Rosepine 3-0 39 NR

Others receiving votes: North Caddo 24, Dunham 15, Catholic-New Iberia 13, Avoyelles 13, Ferriday 3, Ascension Episcopal 2, Kinder 2, Kentwood 1.

Class 1A

School Rec Pts Prev

Calvary (12) 3-0 144 1 Ouachita Christian 3-0 131 2 Southern Lab 1-1 111 3 Ascension Catholic 1-0 102 5 Grand Lake 3-0 91 6 Homer 2-1 73 9 Haynesville 2-1 63 10 St. Edmund 3-0 58 NR St. Frederick 3-0 44 NR Oak Grove 0-3 42 4

Others receiving votes: Vermilion Catholic 30, Riverside 20, Catholic-Pointe Coupee 16, St. Mary’s 7, Logansport 3, Opelousas Catholic 1.

Comfort Foods Down South

Seven Crazy Louisiana Town Names Explained

Southern Hobbies Added To Olympics