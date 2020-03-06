If you're looking to get your fill of some delicious chili and enjoy live music and more, mark your calendars for March 28th as the Cajun Chili Fest returns to Lafayette at Blackham Coliseum. If you're interested in competing in the Louisiana State Cookoff, you can get more information and register here.

Admission is only $5, and kids 12 and under get in free. Live music will be provided by Connie G, and there will a kids zone, raffle prizes and more. Join chili lovers from around the state at Blackham Coliseum on Saturday, March 28th from 11 am-3 pm. For more information on the Cajun Chili Fest, visit their website.