UPDATE – Caesars Superdome Roof Catches Fire [Video]

UPDATE - According to WDSU, New Orleans Police Department report the fire started in the gutter of the Caesars Superdome.

Initial assessment by New Orleans officials leads them to believe the damage caused by the fire is only superficial.

Christina Watkins from WDSU reports one worker was taken to the hospital to be treated for burns but is expected to make a full recovery.

At this point, the Saints are still on track to finally play in the Superdome on October 3rd against the Giants.

Video of the Caesars Superdome roof on fire is making its way around social media.

Caesers Superdome Roof Fire

According to a tweet from Intel Point ALERT, fire departments are currently responding to a fire in the roof of the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

"While the cause of the fire was not immediately known, several workers could be seen atop the stadium’s iconic white roof.

Cleaning and renovations to the roof after its recent corporate re-branding are believed to have recently resumed after being interrupted by Hurricane Ida."

Few details are known at this time as to the cause or how widespread the fire is at the Caesars Superdome.

We will update this story with new information as it comes in.