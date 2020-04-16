Caesars Sportsbook Released All 32 NFL Teams O/U Win Total

The sports betting world has taken a major financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

With sports betters having little to bet on, books and gamblers alike await the day sports returns.

While the PGA Tour has plans to resume play in June, American's biggest sport is of the most interest today. Football.

Caesars Sportsbook released the Over/Under betting win total for all 32 teams today.

The New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers are tied with the highest O/U in the NFC at 10.5.

Super Bowl LIV champion Kansas City Chiefs are tied with Baltimore for the highest O/U at 12. KC also has the best Super Bowl Odds at 4-1.