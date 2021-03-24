Caesars Entertainment Reportedly Lands Naming Rights for Superdome in New Orleans

According to a report from Jeff Duncan with The Athletic, Caesar's Entertainment, Inc. is expected to land the naming rights for the Saints' home in NOLA.

The New Orleans Saints are said to be close to a deal with the betting house that would make Caesars the naming rights sponsor for the next twenty years.

Saints owner Gayle Benson and other team executives were recently in Las Vegas to put the finishing touches on the deal that would land the Saints a reported $10 million per year for the next two decades.

Mercedes-Benz is still under contract until July of 2021, so it's likely that we won't see anything official until at least then, but team officials told The Athletic that "conversations" are continuing with "numerous interested companies."

As of right now, there is no official word on what the name of the facility will be, but I would personally be bummed if it didn't somehow incorporate the word "palace" into the mix.

Twitter is already letting loose with the jokes.

Super Palace sounds just fine to me. See the full report via The Athletic here.