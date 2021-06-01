Caden Kitler Names UL Football One of His Ten Finalists

A prep standout from The Lonestar State has narrowed his list of potential colleges, with the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns making the cut.

Caden Kitler, who currently attends Pope John Paul II High School, located in Plano, Texas, shared on social media on Monday that Louisiana is on his list of ten finalists.

Also in Kitler's top ten are Tulane, Louisiana Tech, UCF, Houston, Memphis, Coastal Carolina, UTSA, Purdue, and Boise St.

A 6-foot-3, 290-pound offensive lineman, Kitler is listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports.

Kitler was offered by the Cajuns in early May.

Kitler is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Other schools that also reportedly offered Kitler include Arkansas St. Charlotte, Colorado St., East Carolina, Connecticut, Liberty, Navy, New Mexico, Utah St., Washington St., WKU, Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, Harvard, Yale, Pennsylvania, Missouri St., Lamar, and Illinois St.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.