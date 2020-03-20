Georgia Southern is looking for a new basketball coach.

Mark Byington, who won 131 games in seven seasons with the Eagles, has accepted the job to be the new head coach at James Madison in his native Virginia.

Byington coached 13 All-Conference players, including Tookie Brown, the only four time, first team all- Sun Belt selection. Brown and Ike Smith, another Byington recruit, are the two leading scorers in Georgia Southern history.

Byington's last three teams in Statesboro won at least 20 games. This past season, Georgia Southern won the right to advance to the semi-finals of the Sun Belt Tournament before the season was cut short by COVID-19..

He replaces Lewis Rowe, who departed the Dukes of the Colonial Conference after a 7-21 record this past season.