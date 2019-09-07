A former LSU basketball star is apparently looking for a new NBA home.

Guard Antonio Blakeney, who played two seasons for LSU, from the 2015-2016 season through the 2016-2017 campaign, is set to be released by the Chicago Bulls.

A native of Watertown, New York, Blakeney was LSU's third-leading scorer as a freshman, averaging 12.6 points-per-game, before leading the Tigers in scoring as a sophomore, averaging 17.2 points, to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists.

The 6-foot-4, 192-pound Blakeney played in 19 games for the Bulls in 2017-2018, averaging 7.9 points and 1.7 rebounds, before appearing in 57 games last season, averaging 7.3 points and 1.7 boards.