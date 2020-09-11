Bucs vs Saints This Saints — Where to Listen/Watch

The 2020 NFL season is finally here and it's time to root on our beloved New Orleans Saints.

Many pundits have picked the Black & Gold to do big things this year. The road to the championship begins with a tough task to open the season as the Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday afternoon in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The new-look Bucs of course feature future Hall of Famer Tom Brady and a slew of really good players on offense, including his old pal from New England, Rob Gronkowski.

The Saints return the core from the team that went 13-3 last year. Key additions include free agent acquisition wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders along with a solid draft class with the likes of center Cesar Ruiz and linebacker Zach Baun.

Kick-off for this Sunday afternoon's game is 3:25 pm.

Below are all the ways you can watch the game on television and listen on the radio in the Lafayette market.

(**Note: Due to NFL restrictions, the game can only be broadcasted over the air on the radio. Pre-game and post-game coverage can, however, be aired online.)