Bucs LB Devin White Gives Lombardi Trophy a Victory Lap on his Horse [Video]

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Devin White loves horses.

The native of Cotton Valley, Louisiana grew up around sports, and horses.

An All-American at LSU, students would often see White ride around or near campus on one of his beloved horses.

He owned 7 while he was at LSU. Now in the NFL, he owns 4.

After winning the Super Bowl, he tweeted a request to Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht.

Licht abided, and White gave Dream a ride no other horse has experienced. A Super Bowl victory lap.

Riding a horse around the football field isn't new to White, who rode his former horse Daisy Mae around Tiger Stadium while he was at LSU.

