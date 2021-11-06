Bucs LB Devin White Fined For Conduct Against Saints, Including Season-Ending Horse Collar Tackle

The NFL has doled out their punishment on Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB Devin White for his conduct in the Week 8 matchup vs. the New Orleans Saints.

The former LSU standout was fined twice by the NFL. Once for unsportsmanlike conduct during the game that included taunting Mark Ingram and roughing the passer on separate plays, and another fine for his horse-collar tackle on Jameis Winston that resulted in a torn ACL that ultimately ended the Saints QB's season.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the fine for the unsportsmanlike conduct calls came to a total of $10,300. The unnecessary roughness (horse-collar) penalty resulted in a separate fine of $15,450.

Naturally, there were a few reactions to the news with some referring to the NFL as an acronym for the "No Fun League."

Meanwhile, others felt like $15k for a season-ending injury was a little low.

And then you had fans who felt like the calls shouldn't have even been made in the first place.

One person tweeted that the NFL should go after Bucs DB Antoine Winfield for "eating a W" on an interception that got called back.

"Eating the W" is a gesture that Jameis Winston is famous for and Winfield mockingly gave his rendition of it after Winston had been carted off the field.

In total, White was taxed $25 for his behavior, but Saints fans still felt like that was a slap on the wrist compared to what they felt he should have faced for his behavior in Week 8.

At the end of the day, Devin White is out $25k, the Saints are out a starting quarterback, and Jameis Winston's comeback story came to an abrupt halt. Can you really put a monetary value on those last two things?

I guess we'll have to wait to see them again in December.