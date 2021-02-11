Bucs Fan Creates GoFundMe To Troll New Orleans Saints Fans With ‘We Dat’ Billboard

There were a lot of people who did not like watching Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV. Near the top of that list are New Orleans Saints fans that could soon see a 'We Dat' billboard in the Big Easy as a Bucs fan tries to turn his troll-ish idea into a reality with a GoFundMe.

You can check out the original story from @WAFB on Twitter below.

You can find the originator of the plan to poke fun at Saints fans, @TheSamerAli on Twitter, below with an idea of what the billboard could look like.

Of course, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are NFC-South rivals to the New Orleans Saints and were able to find their only win of the season over the #WhoDatNation when it mattered most - in the playoffs. The Bucs went on to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl as Tom Brady secured his seventh career Championship ring.

Now, the city of New Orleans could be in for a reminder around the city that the Bucs took away any hopes of another Super Bowl run from our Saints. This billboard mock-up looks like it could feature a smug silhouette of Tom Brady's signature shoulder-shrug.

I will just come right out and say it - I was wrong about the Bucs. I thought there was no way that they would be able to come together in time to be good enough to beat the likes of the Saints, the Packers, and the Chiefs. But, the team came together under Brady's leadership and got the job done. Kudos to them for beating the Saints when it mattered most.

At the time of this publication, the GoFundMe page has surpassed its $3,500 goal.

P.S. - I still hate the Bucs.