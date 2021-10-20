Buccaneers Replace Falcons as Most Hated NFL Team in Louisiana

As a New Orleans Saints fan, hating the Atlanta Falcons is just the natural thing to do. I don't think that's really going to go away.

However, apparently, right now at least, we are hating the Tampa Buccaneers just a tad more.

According to a map compiled by sportsbetting.ag, Louisiana sports fans now "hate" the Buccaneers more than any other team in the NFL.

The map was whipped up using geotagged Twitter data over the last month, using tracked tweets, hashtags, and keywords.

Over 200,000 tweets were monitored to formulate the info to create the map.

A total of 15 NFL teams were "most hated" in at least one state. (There are a total of 32 teams in the league.)

Here is what the data shows:

Cowboys - 8 states

Bucs - 6 states

Packers - 6 states

Raiders - 5 states

Eagles - 4 states

Jets - 4 states

49ers - 3 states

Rams - 3 states

Seahawks - 2 states

Steelers - 2 states

Ravens - 2 states

Patriots - 2 states

Chargers - 1 states

Chiefs - 1 state

Bears - 1 state

Y'all noticed how not one state hates the Saints the most? Good job America. Let's keep hating the Cowboys and Tom Brady and all will be right in the world.