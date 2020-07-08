Bubonic Plague Case Now Confirmed by Chinese Authorities

A suspected case of bubonic plague in the city of Bayannur has just been confirmed by Chinese authorities. Seriously 2020?!?

FOX8LIVE.com reports the suspected case of bubonic plague was discovered this past weekend and was officially diagnosed by doctors on Tuesday. (07/08/20).

China has now closed Bayannur, located in the Inner Mongolia region and all visitors are strictly prohibited from entering the region.

From FOX8LIVE.com -

"The patient is being isolated and treated in a hospital, and is in stable condition, according to the Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency."

The CDC reports that patients of bubonic plague develop "sudden onset of fever, headache, chills, and weakness and one or more swollen, tender and painful lymph nodes (called buboes)."

Read more at FOX8LIVE.com.