Bryce Calloway Commits to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a prep prospect from a neighboring state to one of their future recruiting classes.

Bryce Calloway, who currently attends Second Baptist School, located in Houston, Texas, shared on social media earlier this week that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

A right-handed pitcher, Calloway is also a corner infielder at the prep level.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Calloway reportedly has a fastball that already tops out in the lower to mid-90s.

Calloway hit .275 with 2 Doubles, 11 Runs, five runs batted in, five stolen bases, and a .395 on-base percentage in the shortened 2020 high school baseball season, while going 1-0 with a 2.74 ERA, and ten strikeouts over 7.2 innings on the mound.

In his sophomore season, Calloway hit .313 with 6 Doubles, 1 Home Run, 11 Runs, 20 RBIs, and a .481 OBP, which was good enough to be tabbed to the 17-6A All-District Honorable Mention Team.

An outstanding athlete, Calloway also plays football at the prep level.

Calloway is scheduled to graduate high school this spring.