Bryant Williams Commits to UL Football

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding an in-state prep standout to their 2022 college football signing class.

Bryant Williams, who currently attends Grand Lake High School, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he has verbally committed to Louisiana.

The Advertiser's Tim Buckley also reported on Williams' commitment to the Cajuns.

A 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle, Williams is slated to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Louisiana, who was ranked number 15 in the final Associated Press poll, finished the 2020 season with an overall record of 10-1, including a 31-24 win over UTSA in the First Responder Bowl, a triumph that extended their win streak to seven games to end the season.

The 2020 season followed a 2019 campaign in which the Cajuns won 11 games, a school record.