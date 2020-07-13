Bruce Smith Gives Hilarious NSFW ‘Family Feud’ Answer [Video]

When a 'Family Feud' clip goes viral, it's because a contestant gave a ridiculous answer that must be seen to be believed.

NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith might have the best one yet.

He's the NFL's all-time sack leader, which may turn into an inappropriate joke after you see his hilarious response to the following question.

"If Captain Hook was moonlighting as a handyman, he might replace his hook with what tool?"

Hammer is the obvious answer, and as Smith found out, had already been used as an answer in the previous round.

What comes to your mind next?

I guess it depends what you consider a 'handyman'.

Steve Harvey's response is slightly delayed, but perfect.