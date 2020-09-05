Browns Waive Former UL Star Ja’Marcus Bradley

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun star is currently looking for a new organization to help realize his dream of playing in the NFL after being waived on Saturday.

Receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, who played for Louisiana the last four years, was put on waiver by the Cleveland Browns.

Late month, the Browns activated receiver Bradley, who had been on the reserve/Covid-19 list, to its active roster.

The Browns signed Bradley as an undrafted free agent back in May

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bradley caught 60 passes for 906 yards and ten touchdowns for Louisiana in 2019.

A native of Ackerman, Mississippi, Bradley compiled 160 receptions for 2,359 yards, and 23 touchdowns during his career at UL.