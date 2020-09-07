Browns Sign Former UL Star Ja’Marcus Bradley to Practice Squad

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun star is back with his first NFL organization, just one day after being waived.

Receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, who played for Louisiana the last four years, was signed to the Cleveland Browns practice squad on Sunday.

On Saturday, Bradley, who helped the Cajuns to 11 wins last season, a new school record, was waived by the Browns.

Late month, the Browns activated Bradley, who had been on the reserve/Covid-19 list, to its active roster.

The Browns signed Bradley as an undrafted free agent back in May

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bradley caught 60 passes for 906 yards and ten touchdowns for Louisiana in 2019.

A native of Ackerman, Mississippi, Bradley compiled 160 receptions for 2,359 yards, and 23 touchdowns during his career at UL.