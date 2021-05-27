Browns All-Pro Myles Garrett Proves You Don’t Want to Guard Him in Pickup Basketball [Video]

Myles Garrett has embarrassed plenty of players on the football field.

Apparently, he can show up players in pickup basketball too.

Garrett shared a video on his Twitter profile of him dunking in a would-be defender's face with the caption, "Aight I’m going back to football 😂".

The added close-up of the Jay Cutler doppelgänger reacting to the dunk is a nice touch.

Garrett said he was just playing basketball to work on his cardio.

He's an elite athlete. Now I want to see Garrett posting victory videos playing other sports with average joes.

