Browns Add Former UL Star Ja’Marcus Bradley to Active Roster

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun star received some great news on Monday.

Receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, who played for Louisiana the last four years, was added to the active roster of the Cleveland Browns, after being a member of their practice squad.

For Bradley, who helped the Cajuns to 11 wins last season, this marks his first stint on an NFL active roster.

Bradley did not appear in Cleveland's 47-42 setback to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

The Browns signed Bradley as an undrafted free agent back in May.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bradley caught 60 passes for 906 yards and ten touchdowns for Louisiana in 2019, good enough to be named a second-team All-Sun Belt Conference pick, as well as a third-team All-Louisiana selection.

Over his career with Louisiana, Bradley appeared in 52 games, accumulating 160 receptions for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns.

A native of Ackerman, Mississippi, Bradley averaged 14.7 yards-per-catch over his career, while hauling in ten touchdown catches in each of his last two seasons.

A graduate of Choctaw County High School, Bradley rushed for 4,636 yards and 76 touchdowns in a four-year career, including 2,606 yards on 247 carries with 47 touchdowns while passing for 1,437 yards and nine touchdowns as a prep senior.

Bradley joined 2019 teammates Raymond Calais (Rams), Michael Jacquet (Eagles), Kevin Dotson (Steelers), and Robert Hunt (Dolphins), who were all members of active NFL rosters on Sunday.

Another former teammate of Bradley's, running back Elijah McGuire, was on the active roster of the Miami Dolphins last Sunday.

Congrats to Ja'Marcus on fulfilling a lifelong dream of making an NFL roster.