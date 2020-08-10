Browns Activate Former UL Star Ja’Marcus Bradley

A former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun star is back in his team's NFL training camp.

Late last week, the Cleveland Browns activated receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, who had been on the reserve/Covid-19 list.

The Browns signed Bradley as an undrafted free agent back in May

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Bradley caught 60 passes for 906 yards and ten touchdowns for Louisiana in 2019.

A native of Ackerman, Mississippi, Bradley compiled 160 receptions for 2,359 yards, and 23 touchdowns during his career at UL.