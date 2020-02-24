A multiple-vehicle automobile accident on I-24 in Chattanooga, Tennessee last night tragically claimed the life of 29-year-old Volonte Bell, according to WTVC NewsChannel 9.

Volonte Bell was the older brother of New Orleans Saints safety Vonn Bell.

Like his younger brother, Volonte worked in athletics.

He served as both an assistant basketball coach at Chattanooga State and at Red Bank High School.

The Bell brothers attended Ridgeland High School in Rossville, Georgia.

Ridgeland High Athletic Director and assistant principal Robert Stinson, who knew Volonte when he was a student, shared his condolences on Twitter.