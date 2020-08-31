Broncos Claim Darrin Paulo Off Waivers From Saints

A player who spent most of this training camp with the New Orleans Saints now has a new home, as he tries to make an NFL roster.

The Denver Broncos claimed offensive tackle Darrin Paulo off waivers from the Saints on Sunday.

The Saints placed Paulo on waivers on Saturday.

The 6-foot-5, 315-pound Paulo played his college football at Utah, where he appeared in 53 career games, including 40 as a starter, including 2019, when he was named a first-team Pac-12 All-Conference selection.

A native of Sacramento, California, Paulo signed with the Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft.