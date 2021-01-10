Bride Surprised with Her Students as Ring Bearers [VIDEO]

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

This one will tug at your heartstrings: a groom surprised his bride by having her students be the ring bearers at their wedding.

From the little information I could gather from the Twitter post, the bride is a school teacher, and the children who served as ring bearers are her students.

The couple did receive some backlash for "using" the kids as a wedding "prop", but they were shut down by others who saw the beauty in the gesture. One person noted that she is "not usually a fan of disabled people being used for feel good porn", but sees the connection in this situation.

I think that this was an extremely thoughtful gesture on the part of the groom: by the bride's reaction, it is apparent that she was touched the students were included in the ceremony.

In the end, love will win. Love always wins.

Things for Brides to Consider While Planning a Louisiana Wedding

Filed Under: Ring, Wedding
Categories: Videos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top