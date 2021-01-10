Bride Surprised with Her Students as Ring Bearers [VIDEO]

This one will tug at your heartstrings: a groom surprised his bride by having her students be the ring bearers at their wedding.

From the little information I could gather from the Twitter post, the bride is a school teacher, and the children who served as ring bearers are her students.

The couple did receive some backlash for "using" the kids as a wedding "prop", but they were shut down by others who saw the beauty in the gesture. One person noted that she is "not usually a fan of disabled people being used for feel good porn", but sees the connection in this situation.

I think that this was an extremely thoughtful gesture on the part of the groom: by the bride's reaction, it is apparent that she was touched the students were included in the ceremony.

In the end, love will win. Love always wins.