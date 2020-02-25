Bride Donates Wedding Flowers to a Retirement Community

If you order flower arrangements for a big event, like a wedding, use them to brighten up someone’s day instead of throwing them away after the event. Although your party is over, the flowers may still have a lot of life left. And at the same time, there are a lot of people who could use some cheering up. Retirement homes would be perfect. There’s no doubt the residents would greatly appreciate the kind gesture and it will make you really happy too. That’s exactly what Colleen Scott Hartel did. She says in her Facebook post that her Matron of Honor suggested they donate their wedding flowers to a place that would spread a little joy. They decided on giving them to a retirement community. She said her mom bought about 30 vases from the Dollar store and filled them with the wedding flowers to disperse to the residents.

If you have a big event coming up, think about donating your flowers after the event to a retirement community. Another good idea is to deliver them to a hospital and have the nurses deliver them to patients who may need some cheering up.