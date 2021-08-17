Brett Phillips Hit Incredible Inside-The-Park Homer But Barely Anyone Was There To See It [Video]

An inside-the-park home run is rare in Major League Baseball.

The exciting race around the bases. A throw to the plate. The seldomness of it.

It takes the right ingredients to occur.

Last night at the Trop in Tampa Bay, outfielder Brett Phillips had all three.

Hang-time. Perfect bounce off the wall. Next-level speed.

It was an awesome "inside-the-parker".

In typical Rays fashion, there weren't many in attendance to see it unfold in real-time.

Tampa Bay has the best record in the American League but has consistently struggled to fill seats at Tropicana Field.

By MLB standards, it was as if barely anyone saw Phillips's thrilling play.

Inside-the-park homers were common in the early years of baseball, but as the game evolved to utilize more power hitting, and fielding excelled, they have become antiquated, with an average of around a dozen a season.

