Brett McMurphy Votes UL Football in Top 15

Where did college football insider Brett McMurphy, currently with the Stadium Network and formerly of ESPN, vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

McMurphy lists Louisiana in the top 15 of his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week, putting them at #14.

The Cajuns jumped one spot in McMurphy's vote this week, up from number 15 last week.

The Cajuns are in the AP Top 25 Poll again this week, ranked at number 16, while also checking in at number 17 in the Coaches Poll.

This week, Louisiana is also ranked number 19 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the highest they have ever been ranked.

Louisiana ran its current win streak to six on Friday, December 4, defeating Appalachian St. Mountaineers, 24-21, in a Sun Belt Conference contest in Boone, North Carolina in their regular-season finale.

The Cajuns were scheduled to play the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship last Saturday, but that game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within the Coastal Carolina program.

UL is currently 9-1 on the season.

Louisiana returns to action this Saturday, December 26 when they take on the UTSA Roadrunners in the 2020 First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Kickoff time is slated for 2:30 p.m.

In his vote this week, McMurphy puts Alabama as his top-ranked team, followed by Clemson, Ohio St., Notre Dame, and Texas A&M in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Florida, Indiana, and Georgia.

At 11-15, he votes Coastal Carolina, Northwestern, Iowa St., Louisiana, and USC, followed by North Carolina, Miami, BYU, San Jose St., and Iowa in spots 16-20.

Finally, in positions 21-25, he lists Texas, North Carolina St., Liberty, Oregon, and Tulsa.