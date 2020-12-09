What bowl game does college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network, project the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to play in this year?

For the second-consecutive week McMurphy, in his latest college football bowl projections, which he released on Tuesday, projects Louisiana to take part in the Camellia Bowl, which is scheduled for Christmas Day in Montgomery, Alabama.

The only difference in McMurphy's UL bowl projection this week is the opponent. Last week, he projected the Cajuns to play Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl, while this week he's projecting a Louisiana/Ball St. match-up.

As we told you on Tuesday, when we ran down other bowl projections, due to the craziness of 2020 it's almost impossible to project college bowl games, even at this late date.

So far, ten bowl games, including the Bahamas Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawaii Bowl, Holiday Bowl, Las Vegas Bowl, RedBox Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl, Pinstripe Bowl, LA Bowl, and the Sun Bowl won't be taking place this year, with others may soon to follow.

Really, because of the uncertainty, the cancellations, the uneven games, and just all the craziness, projecting bowl games is an incredibly difficult thing to do.

What we do know is that it would be pushing it to have Louisiana play in the New Orleans Bowl. The Cajuns are scheduled to play in the Sun Belt Conference Championship Game on Saturday, December 19 when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, with the New Orleans Bowl slated for Wednesday, December 23.

Playing in a bowl game, four days after playing in a league title game is asking a lot, but this is 2020, so never say never.

17th-ranked Louisiana, which was won six-straight, is currently 9-1, overall, and 7-1 in Sun Belt Conference play after a 24-21 victory over the Appalachian St. Mountaineers in their final regular-season game last Friday.

The Cajuns return to action on Saturday, December 19, when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship, the third-straight year they will appear in the title game.

Also in his bowl projections this week, McMurphy has the LSU Tigers playing in the Armed Forces Bowl against Oregon.

McMurphy projects the four-team College Football Playoff to consist of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio St., and Notre Dame, with Alabama taking on Clemson in the National Championship.