Brett McMurphy Ranks UL Football Near Top Ten

Where did college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

McMurphy lists Louisiana at #12 on his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week, up two spots from a week ago.

The Cajuns are ranked at number 21 in this week's AP Poll and Coaches Poll, after being number 23 in both polls last week.

Louisiana has now been ranked in both polls in four of the last five weeks.

UL is currently 3-0, overall, and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, marking the first time since 1988 that they have started a season 3-0.

Louisiana returns to action on Wednesday night, when they play host to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in a Sun Belt Conference contest at Cajun Field.

Kickoff time is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Now, if you notice on his own personal poll, McMurphy still does not list any Big Ten schools or Pac-12 schools.

The Big Ten, who voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, including football, until the spring, voted three weeks ago to begin their 2020 college football season in late October.

The Pac-12, who also voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, has decided the now begin football in November.

In his vote this week, McMurphy puts Clemson as his top-ranked team, followed by Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, and North Carolina in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists Oklahoma St., Cincinnati, Florida, Kansas St., and Iowa St.

At 11-15, he votes BYU, Louisiana, SMU, Marshall, and Texas A&M, followed by Miami, Auburn, Tulsa, West Virginia, and Coastal Carolina at 16-20.

Finally, in spots 21-25, he lists UAB, Boston College, Tennessee, Liberty, and Virginia Tech.