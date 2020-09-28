Brett McMurphy Ranks UL Football in His Top 25

Where did college football insider Brett McMurphy, formerly of ESPN and now with the Stadium Network vote the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in his Top 25 ballot this week?

McMurphy lists Louisiana at #20 on his official Associated Press Top 25 vote this week, down four spots from a week ago.

The Cajuns are unranked in this week's AP Poll and Coaches Poll, after being ranked in both the past two weeks.

In the AP poll, Louisiana is second among teams receiving votes outside of the Top 25, which would technically rank them 27th.

UL improved to 3-0, overall, and 2-0 in Sun Belt Conference play with a 20-18 home victory over Georgia Southern last Saturday at Cajun Field.

Louisiana returns to action on Wednesday, October 7 when they travel to Boone, North Carolina to face the Appalachian St. Mountaineers in a Sun Belt Conference contest.

Now, if you notice on his own personal poll, McMurphy still does not list any Big Ten schools.

The Big Ten, who voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, including football, until the spring, voted two weeks ago to begin their 2020 college football season in late October.

The Pac-12, who also voted before the season to postpone all fall sports, has decided the now begin football in November.

In his vote this week, McMurphy puts Clemson as his top-ranked team, followed Alabama, Florida, Miami, and Mississippi St. in spots 2-5.

Rounding out the top ten, at 6-10, respectively, he lists Notre Dame, Georgia, Auburn, UCF, and North Carolina.

At 11-15, he votes Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Texas, Cincinnati, and Texas A&M in those spots, followed by BYU, Oklahoma St., Memphis, Kansas St., and Louisiana at 16-20.

Finally, in spots 21-25, he lists Pitt, Oklahoma, Marshall, SMU, and LSU.